NATOS ACTIVITIES IN GERMANY: A CASE OF INTIMIDATION OR ROUTINE EXERCISE?

The unforeseen scenario has become a reality: despite 16 months passing since the Russia-Ukraine war began, neither side has achieved significant results. The current situation reveals a changed balance compared to the early days of the war, with asymmetric threats increasingly emerging.

In this critical period, NATO has taken a significant step by launching its largest air exercise to date in Germany, at the heart of Europe. While NATO claims that the exercise was planned years ago and is not directed against Russia, many view this move as anything but routine.



The Western countries have utilized various strategies, from highly advanced weapon systems to real-time intelligence sharing, training for asymmetric warfare, and direct financial aid, in an effort to corner Russia.



The deployment of dozens of warplanes in the middle of Europe is their latest card on the table.

The exercise begs the question: is it truly a routine defense exercise unrelated to Russia, as NATO states, or is it a challenge to the Putin administration and a global message sent through Russia?

Prof. Dr. Tarık Oğuzlu believes that the "Air Defender 2023" exercise, involving 250 aircraft from 25 countries, carries a strategic and geopolitical message, even if we accept the Western front's claim of it being routine.

"This exercise also demonstrates that Europeans take the threat from Russia seriously," says Oğuzlu. Another significant aspect is NATO's emphasis on its potential military support for Ukraine if necessary, with the possibility of providing F-16 warplanes to Ukraine being mentioned.



Regarding Germany's hosting of the exercise, Dr. Oğuzlu makes an important observation. At the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war, Germany faced criticism for its perceived passivity and limited assistance. Over time, under pressure from the United States and England, the Berlin administration increased its aid efforts.



Oğuzlu suggests that the exercise taking place in Germany implies that the Berlin administration must make its stance clear, expressing his expectation that Germany will do its best for Ukraine in the future.



The exercise's potential implications can be compared to nested matryoshka dolls. It has the potential to trigger separate processes within US-EU relations, EU member countries' dynamics, US-Russia relations, and EU-Russia relations. Additionally, the Turkish dimension of the situation cannot be overlooked.



Oğuzlu comments on US-EU relations, noting that significant disagreements on fundamental issues existed until recently. However, the Ukraine-Russia war has created a different dynamic, bringing the USA and EU countries closer together as they face a "common enemy." They are now working to heal their wounds.



While analyzing the exercise in Germany, it is essential to consider the upcoming NATO Summit in July. The summit will address Sweden's membership, NATO expenditures, and the organization's roadmap.



Oğuzlu finds it noteworthy that the exercise precedes the summit, suggesting that NATO aims to showcase its strength.



Turning to the Turkish perspective, one cannot ignore the situation in Moscow. Russia, viewed as the greatest threat to its opponents, is conducting its largest exercise in a location that can provoke them.



Meanwhile, they must simultaneously handle the conflict in Ukraine, maintain balance in Syria, address the Armenian issue, and assert themselves in the Pacific and the North Pole.



Western countries are cutting ties, and global powers, particularly the USA, are ready to punish any friendly gesture towards Russia.

Taking into account the exercise as a spice added to these complex dynamics, Oğuzlu addresses the possibility of Russia acting recklessly. Under current conditions, he does not believe Russia would attack a NATO country.



While Russia can organize exercises with significant participation and hold strategic positions, if things spiral out of control and a massive defeat occurs on the field, they may consider using tactical nuclear weapons.



The exercise in Germany carries a message regarding this card: "Do not entertain any reckless ideas; NATO is right beside you with its forces."



It indicates the likely outcome. The Russia-Ukraine war has united the Western bloc, even prompting formerly passive countries to become more determined and willing to take risks. The West aims for Putin to recognize this reality and completely abandon nuclear weapons.









