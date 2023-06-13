Kiev reports more counteroffensive gains in Donetsk region

The Ukrainian army has advanced up to 250 metres in various areas of the eastern Donetsk region, Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar reported on Tuesday via her Telegram channel.



Near the southern port city of Berdyansk, the army liberated an area totalling some three square kilometres, she said.



Meanwhile, the Russian Defence Ministry said that the Ukrainian attacks near Bakhmut had been successfully repelled.



The statements of both warring parties could not be independently verified. However, international experts have commented on the local successes in Ukraine's counteroffensive.



Russian military statements have often been based on inaccurate information since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine over 15 months ago.

