EU agrees to €100 million in loans for Ukrainian reconstruction

Ukraine is to receive additional loans amounting to €100 million ($108 million) from the European Union to repair war damage, the European Commission said on Tuesday.



"We are determined to bring back life to all the communities in Ukraine that suffer from Russia's aggression," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.



The European Investment Bank (EIB) will lend the money, which is to be used, for example, to restore municipal infrastructure or repair transmission lines for electricity.



The EU has already provided some €70 billion in support for Ukraine and its people since the start of Russia's war of aggression, according to the commission. This includes €2.4 billion in financing from the EIB.



