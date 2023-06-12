US President Biden clears Monday schedule for root canal surgery

US President Joe Biden cleared his calendar Monday to undergo his second root canal surgery in two days after reporting dental pain, the White House said in a statement.

Biden reported dental pain on Sunday, prompting an examination and a root canal that day, according to a letter from his physician that was made public.

After experiencing more pain this morning, which physician Kevin O'Connor said was anticipated, his medical team planned to "complete the President's root canal today, at the White House," the statement said.

The White House canceled Biden's appearance at an event Monday morning celebrating college athletes, and said they would announce more details about Monday's schedule later.