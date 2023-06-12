Strikes by Heathrow Airport security guards postponed

Strikes by security guards at London's Heathrow Airport planned for June 24 and 25 have been postponed following an improved pay offer, Britain's Unite union said on Monday.



Security officers based at Terminal 3 were due to strike with their colleagues from Terminal 5 and campus security, who have already taken industrial action.



But more than 2,000 Unite members could still walk out for 29 days across the summer, if the latest offer is ultimately rejected by union members.



Unite said it had called off the initial strikes "as a gesture of goodwill" after an improved pay offer was made.



Unite general secretary Sharon Graham has said security staff at Heathrow "can barely make ends meet and are paid far less than workers at other airports."



A Heathrow spokesperson said: "We are pleased to have agreed a pay deal which unions are recommending their members to accept. This a great deal for colleagues, giving them two years of guaranteed aboveinflation pay rises, alongside further benefits and assurances that they told us they wanted. We encourage them to accept the deal so that everyone can have certainty and the backdated pay increase that so many have been waiting for."



