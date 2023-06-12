Poland doubles down opposition to new EU deal on migration

Poland has doubled down its opposition to the new EU deal on migration, as the nation's premier has said Warsaw is against arrival of illegal migrants to Poland "without its will."

Addressing voters in on Sunday in the eastern town of Lochow, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said the EU is "seeking to force Poland and other member states" to admit migrants.

"As long as our Law and Justice (PiS) party is in power … we won't allow illegal migrants to come to Poland without our will, without our permission, without our knowledge," Morawiecki said, as reported by public broadcaster Polskie Radio.

"For us, the most important thing is the security of Polish families, the security of Polish women, and the security of Polish children," he added.

Morawiecki underscored that "the PiS government is guarding the security and cultural cohesion of our nation and country."

NEW MIGRATION PACT

On June 8, the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU announced that ministers from the member states agreed on a general approach on the asylum and migration procedures regulation during a Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting.

Poland, along with Hungary, voted against the proposal, while Bulgaria, Malta, Lithuania, and Slovakia abstained.

Under the proposed migration package, the EU countries would be bound by "mandatory solidarity" in migration policy, while having flexibility "regarding the choice of the individual contributions," including relocation and financial contributions.

Accordingly, the EU would commit to at least 30,000 relocations per year "from member states where most persons enter the EU to member states less exposed to such arrivals," officials said.

Furthermore, the deal includes a provision that imposes a €20,000 ($21,500) fine for each refugee a member state declines to accept.