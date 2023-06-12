Moscow reports Russian troops repel attacks in southern Ukraine

The Russian military has successfully repelled attacks by Ukrainian forces along the southern front, the Russian Defence Ministry says, in the face of claims by Ukraine that a number of villages have been seized.



"Army Group East has repelled three attacks by the opponents in the direction of Velyka Novosilka in the Donetsk Republic and in the area around the village of Levadne in Zaporizhzhya through energetic action by the defending units, artillery fire and heavy flamethrower systems," Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.



He added that Ukrainian troop concentrations had been encountered in Neskuchne, a village seen as under Russian control from where Ukrainian troops published images of the Ukrainian flag being hoisted over the weekend.

