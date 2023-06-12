Macron to discuss Ukraine, NATO with German, Polish leaders in Paris

French President Emmanuel Macron is welcoming German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Polish leader Andrzej Duda in Paris on Monday to address further support for Ukraine and prepare for a NATO summit next month, Berlin said in a statement.



Macron will first meet with the Polish President, and after Scholz's arrival, the three of them will continue their discussions, the Élysée said.



On Ukraine, their talks are expected to concern military support for Kiev's counteroffensive and humanitarian aid, particularly following the breach of the Kharkovka dam in the Kherson region.



They are also to address security guarantees that can be granted to Ukraine in the long term to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity.



Kiev has been calling for concrete progress on joining the defence alliance at the NATO summit in July. While major allies have pointed to concerns, discussions are under way about upgrading the current NATO-Ukraine Commission to a new NATO-Ukraine Council, a joint consultative forum to promote the discussion of security issues with Kiev.



The tripartite meetings involving Germany, France and Poland, known as the Weimar Triangle, began in 1991 in Weimar, Germany. The talks initially sought to bring Poland and other Eastern European states closer to the European Union and NATO. While that has since become less of a concern, the meetings resumed frequency after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.



The three met in February 2022 and then again on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in February 2023.

