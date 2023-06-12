German rail union threatens new strikes at start of week-long talks

Germany's railway and transport union EVG is threatening further strikes amid the ongoing wage dispute with state-owned railway operator Deutsche Bahn, as representatives of both sides met in Berlin for the longest round of talks yet.



"If there is no clear movement in this direction this week, then we must also expect further strikes," said EVG negotiator Kristian Loroch shortly before the start of the renewed negotiations.



"What form the strikes will take, that will then be decided by the relevant bodies."



EVG and Deutsche Bahn negotiators met on Monday for five-day talks to discuss possible tariff increases for some 180,000 employees.



Deutsche Bahn still sees "large discrepancies" on the topics of salary increases, tariff structure and duration, the company's personnel director, Martin Seiler, said in Berlin on Monday.



The goal for the next few days, he said, was to "work out viable solutions."



"If we make an effort, we should also succeed in five days."



The EVG was ready for further, serious negotiations, Loroch said. "We have done everything we can to ensure that reasonable negotiations can take place here today and that there is also a good chance for the coming days." The situation is tense, he said.



Since February, the EVG has held several nationwide rail strikes.



