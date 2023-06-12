Demonstrators displaying Nazi flags spotted outside Disney World

A Florida state legislator, Anna Eskamani, representing parts of the Orlando region in the Florida House of Representatives, recently shared videos and images on her social media platform, highlighting a disturbing incident outside Walt Disney World in Orlando. The footage captured several individuals waving Nazi flags and displaying fascist symbols, prompting Eskamani to condemn the display as "absolutely disgusting."

Shannon Watts, an anti-gun activist, also shared an image that appeared to depict the same group of protesters holding another demonstration. Among the protesters, a banner supporting the presidential campaign of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was visible.

Watts took to Twitter, stating, "Two dozen white supremacists are outside the main Disney World entrance in Orlando right now, marching with signs featuring Gov DeSantis's face, swastikas, the n-word.

This is the 2023 Republican Party." The Post has reached out to Disney World and Governor DeSantis for comments regarding the incident. The affiliations of the protesters with any specific organization remain unclear.

Disney has recently been involved in a political controversy involving the Florida governor. Governor DeSantis, who announced his candidacy for the GOP nomination for president, faced legal action from Disney after his administration revoked the company's semi-autonomous control over the tax district responsible for zoning in the theme park area.