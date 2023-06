Berlusconi 'one of the most influential men in Italy's history': Meloni

Former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, who has died aged 86, was "one of the most influential men in Italy's history", Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said in a video message Monday.

Berlusconi, who had suffered ill health for years, was head of his right-wing Forza Italia party, a junior partner in Meloni's coalition government.