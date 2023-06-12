Azerbaijan says it expects Iran to complete investigation on January embassy attack

Baku said Monday it expects Iran to complete its investigation into the Jan. 27 attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran so that the mission can consider resuming its operations.

"Azerbaijan expects the investigation related to the terrorist attack to be completed. The perpetrators and orderlies of the terrorist act should be brought to justice and punished in the most severe manner," Foreign Ministry spokesman Aykhan Hajizada said, according to a ministry statement.

Hajizada said a number of contacts were made between Azerbaijan and Iran recently, noting that the countries' foreign ministers exchanged detailed views on the current situation in bilateral ties.

"The Azerbaijani side must be sure that there are conditions for the safe operation of the embassy and full guarantees must be given in this regard," he further said.

On Jan. 27, a gunman stormed the Azerbaijani mission in the Iranian capital, killing the security in charge and wounding two others.

Azerbaijan has since evacuated its staff and their family members from the mission following the attack, and also advised its citizens against traveling to Iran.