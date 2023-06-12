Angler catches potentially record-breaking catfish

Alessandro Biancardi, an avid angler, may have secured a new world record after successfully reeling in an enormous catfish in Italy's longest river.

Measuring over 9 feet in length, the impressive catch took Biancardi a remarkable 40 minutes to bring in.

Reflecting on his astonishing feat, Biancardi expressed his disbelief, stating, "I never anticipated being able to accomplish such a solo catch."

Demonstrating his commitment to conservation, he made the conscious decision to release the colossal catfish back into the river, allowing it to thrive and potentially be admired by future anglers.