Russian defense minister signs decree legitimizing volunteer units

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu signed a decree Saturday aimed at legitimizing volunteer units fighting as part of the Russian army in Ukraine.

Under the decree, all units that are not in the ministry's subordination have to sign contracts for military service by July 1.

"This (signing contracts) will give the volunteer formations the necessary legal status, create unified approaches to the organization of comprehensive provision and fulfillment of their tasks," according to the ministry.

Separately, Deputy Defense Minister Nikolay Pankov said the ministry has observed an increase in the number of people willing to join volunteer formations.

Moscow and the Republic of Chechnya rank among the 16 regions with the largest number of people signing up for contract military service, he said.

Russia carried out military mobilization last fall, with more than 300,000 reporting for military service after receiving notifications. Authorities said thousands more voluntarily joined the army.