RUSSIA CLAIMS WOMAN KILLED BY UKRAINES SHELLING IN KHERSON REGION

Russia claimed Saturday that a woman was killed in a strike on a temporary accommodation facility for evacuees from flooded areas in the Kherson region.

The strike was carried out with UK Storm Shadow missiles, Interim Governor Vladimir Saldo said on Telegram.

He added that the Positive Hotel was destroyed as a result of the strikes.

Separately, the local representatives of the Russian Emergency Ministry said two missiles were shot down by defense systems. The two fell on the Arabat Spit near the temporary accommodation facility for evacuees.

The Governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said on Telegram that Ukraine's armed forces fired more than 200 shells at the region, with most hitting the Shebekino district on the border.

The strikes were carried out in residential and industrial areas. In total, four people received shrapnel wounds, he said.

Gladkov said four drones attacked an infrastructure object but they were disabled.

And the Governor of Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, said air defense systems shot down two ballistic missiles of the Grom-2 rocket system.

"There were no casualties as a result of the attack. I ask everyone to remain calm and trust only verified sources of information," he wrote on Telegram.