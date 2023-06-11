Russia accuses West of making Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy 'scapegoat'

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova claimed Saturday that the West is making Ukraine "a scapegoat."

Commenting on media reports that claimed the CIA informed Belgium about Ukraine's "trace" in the Nord Stream gas pipelines explosions, Zakharova said Kyiv may be blamed for anything at the moment.

"A very convenient moment for the US to solve the murder of President (John) Kennedy. You can hang everything on (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy now. There is no better scapegoat to be found," Zakharova wrote on Telegram.

As for statements claiming German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wants to have a telephone discussion with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Zakharova asked what was the purpose.

"What, is Scholz ready to tell who blew up Nord Streams?" she rhetorically asked.

Underwater explosions targeted the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines late September. The pipelines deliver Russian natural gas to Germany and the European region through the Baltic Sea.

Ukraine and the US had long warned that the Nord Stream 2 posed national security risks because it would allow Russia to circumvent an existing pipeline that runs through Ukraine and would allow Moscow to instead send energy directly to Germany. But Kyiv has steadfastly denied any involvement in the apparent attacks and has blamed Russia for the explosions.

Moscow accused the US and the UK of being behind the attacks as "few countries have necessary capabilities" to carry out the difficult technical operation.

Intelligence reviewed by US officials suggested pro-Ukrainian groups may have been behind the bombings.