Nearly 300 apartments damaged in Russian drone attack in Ukraine

A total of 290 apartments were damaged late Sunday after Russia carried out a drone attack against the city of Odesa in Ukraine, according to media reports.

The Odessa City Council reported the incident where 11 residential buildings were affected, according to the Ukrinform news website.

Two schools and three kindergartens were also struck, said Ukrinform, citing the head of the education department, Olena Buynevych.