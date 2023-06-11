Experts see Ukrainian offensive deliver local successes

The Ukrainian armed forces have achieved local successes in their offensive against the Russian army in the Zaporizhzhya region in the south of the country, according to a Western expert assessment.



Gains were made in the west of the Zaporizhzhya region, to the southwest and southeast of the city of Orikhiv, the US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported. In total, it said Ukrainian offensive actions were taking place along four sections of the front.



In contrast, the Russian military announced that it had successfully repelled the attacks there and in the Donetsk region around the town of Bachmut.



