Concerns persist over disease outbreaks despite receding Ukraine floods

Ukraine has reported a significant reduction in the size of the flooded area in the Kherson region following the breach of the Kakhovka dam. Water levels have receded by 27cm (10in), according to Alexander Prokudin, the head of the regional administration.

However, numerous homes remain submerged, causing thousands of Ukrainians to lose access to drinking water.

The dam rupture occurred on Tuesday, resulting in a massive surge of water that quickly inundated extensive tracts of land on both sides of the Dnipro River. Ukraine has accused Russia of deliberately causing the dam to explode, an allegation Russia denies, instead placing the blame on Ukraine.

The Kakhovka reservoir, a vital water source for the region, has emptied behind the destroyed dam. Dr. Jarno Habicht, the World Health Organization's representative in Ukraine, emphasized the devastating situation and the urgent need to provide safe drinking water. Precautionary water testing is ongoing to monitor the potential spread of waterborne illnesses.

The UK's Ministry of Defence has warned of a sanitation crisis, with limited access to safe water and an increased risk of waterborne diseases. While Ukrainian officials have not reported any cases of infectious illnesses thus far, the city of Kherson, severely affected by the floods and located approximately 100km (62 miles) from the Kakhovka dam, has implemented restrictions on the use of river water to prevent the spread of diseases.

The flooding has caused severe pollution of water sources due to inundated houses and sewage facilities, leading to a prohibition on activities such as bathing, fishing, drinking water, and providing it to animals in Kherson.

In Ukrainian-controlled Kherson, 32 settlements have been flooded, with an additional 14 affected in the Russian-controlled part, and another 31 settlements flooded in the Mykolayiv region.

The destruction of the Kakhovka dam has also disrupted water supplies to Crimea, which Russia illegally annexed in 2014. The North Crimean Canal relies on water from the reservoir behind the now-destroyed dam. Ukrainian hydro energy company Ukrhydroenergo reported a water level drop of over 7m (23ft), and the UK Ministry of Defence has cautioned that water flow to the peninsula will soon cease.

The motives behind the destruction of the Kakhovka dam are unclear, but whoever was responsible likely intended to deprive Crimea of much-needed freshwater. The canal had been blocked by Ukraine after the annexation of Crimea, but Russia swiftly reopened it following its invasion of southern Ukraine last year.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the commencement of his country's long-awaited counter-offensive against Russia, with "counter-offensive and defensive actions" underway. Ukrainian forces have reportedly made localized gains near Bakhmut in the east and Zaporizhzhia in the south, while also conducting long-range strikes on Russian targets. However, assessing the situation on the front lines is challenging, with Ukrainian troops encountering difficulty in breaking through well-entrenched Russian positions, according to the Institute for the Study of War, a US-based think tank.

In neighboring Russia's Belgorod region, rail traffic was suspended after a freight train derailed on Saturday night. The region has experienced drone attacks, shelling, and cross-border raids in recent weeks. Additionally, two drone crashes were reported in the Kaluga region, with one occurring near the village of Strelkovka and the other in a forest.







