Water levels in parts of southern Ukraine that were flooded after the destruction of a Russian-held dam were beginning to fall, officials said Friday.

"Thirty-five settlements remain flooded on the right bank, 3,763 houses are under water, but the water is gradually receding," said Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson military administration.

His counterpart in the Mykolaiv region, Vitaly Kim, also said "the water level began to fall."