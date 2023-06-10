Sunak hints at further action to crack down on hidden online charges

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has hinted that further action could be taken to crack down on hidden charges used to ramp up prices paid by online consumers.



The Department for Business and Trade is looking at the issue of "drip pricing" to "get a sense of how widespread and how damaging it might be", the Prime Minister said.



He said he wanted to ensure there was transparency over the price a customer would actually pay for goods.



"You just get more and more things added on to the cost of something as you move through a process and there's just not the kind of price transparency that you'd expect," the Prime Minister said.



"So we're concerned about that. We want to make sure that we keep helping people with the cost of living.



"And this is a practice that we want to make sure that we're across, looking at, to see how harmful it is and if we need to take further action.



"And that's the work that we'll be doing."



Rocio Concha, Which? Director of Policy and Advocacy, said that drip pricing "is an underhanded way of squeezing extra cash out of consumers and is particularly concerning during a cost of living crisis, when it's more important than ever for shoppers to be able to stick to a budget".



"It is positive that the government is reviewing these misleading practices but it must go further by explicitly banning drip pricing in its Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Bill to put a stop to this behaviour."



