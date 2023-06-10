One dead, three injured in shooting in Stockholm suburb

One person was killed and three were injured after shots were fired in Farsta, a southern suburb on the outskirts of Stockholm on Saturday evening, the police said.



Officers prevented a local train from stopping at the nearest station in order to prevent the suspects from fleeing.



Four people suffered gunshot wounds and three were taken to hospital. One died at one of the three crime scenes.



Two people were arrested following a car chase on a highway.



It was unclear what caused the incident but Sweden has a major problem with gang crime, often related to the drugs trade. There have been repeated shootings in the past and attacks involving explosives.



The southern outskirts of Stockholm are among the areas worst affected.



By May, there were 144 shooting incidents in Sweden, with 52 of those in the Stockholm area.



Eighteen people have been killed, 10 of them in the capital alone.



