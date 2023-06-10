Hundreds demonstrate in Germany ahead of Air Defender 2023 exercise

Hundreds of people demonstrated in front of the Wunstorf air base in the Hanover area in Germany on Saturday, ahead of the international Air Defender 2023 air force manoeuvre.



Held under the banner "Practice peace - instead of war," the demonstration was organized by peace campaigners.



The protesters called for diplomatic solutions to Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, and a ceasefire.



Some attendees held banners saying, "Down with weapons! No to war! Disarmament now!"



Some 300 people attended the peaceful protest, a police spokesman said.



Germany is leading the 10-day manoeuvre Air Defender 23, which is set to begin on June 12 and runs until June 23.



Twenty-five countries - most of them NATO members - are participating with 250 aircraft and almost 10,000 soldiers.



It is the largest deployment exercise of air forces since NATO was formed and "demonstrates transatlantic solidarity," according to the Bundeswehr or armed forces.



"The goal is to exercise air operations with allied air forces. The focus is on optimizing and expanding cooperation among participating nations. The scenario is modelled on a NATO Article 5 assistance scenario," the Bundeswehr said.



The exercise is not an official NATO manoeuvre, however, as non-NATO states Japan and Sweden are also taking part.



The airbase in Wunstorf serves as the logistics base for the exercise.

