Wildfire spreads across 30,000 hectares in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan's Emergency Ministry reported on Friday that a wildfire in the Semey-Ormany national reserve has engulfed an area of 30,000 hectares.

The ministry said in a statement that more than 600 personnel, six helicopters and 168 pieces of equipment are involved in firefighting efforts.

Residents of three villages in the Abad region are being evacuated, while the police have organized patrols in the area to prevent looting.

The wildfires have occurred due to the dry and hot weather conditions that have prevailed in the northern regions of Kazakhstan in recent days.