UN says question of war crimes over dam destruction is 'premature'

The UN Human Rights Office said it cannot yet assess whether the destruction of the Kakhovka dam in Ukraine is a war crime.



"As the circumstances of the incident remain unclear it is premature to consider whether a war crime may have been committed," spokesman Jeremy Laurence said in Geneva on Friday. "We reiterate our call for an independent, impartial, thorough and transparent investigation."



Laurence said that repeated requests by the UN to visit Ukrainian territories under Russian occupation have all been rejected.



Ukraine accuses Russian troops of mining and then blowing up the hydroelectric plant at the dam. Russia claims that the dam was destroyed by Ukrainian shelling.



Experts also do not rule out the possibility that the dam, long controlled by Russia, was poorly maintained and broke down under pressure from the mass of water.











