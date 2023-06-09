Ukrainian child confirmed as victim of fire in German refugee centre

The victim of a fire in a German refugee shelter has been identified as an 8-year-old Ukrainian boy, the police announced five days after the incident.



The boy had been missing since the fire broke out, the Jena police department in the state of Thuringia said on Friday.



A DNA analysis has now finally confirmed the identity of the boy, it said. According to earlier reports, the child had died of smoke poisoning.



Initially, the boy was believed to be 9 years old.



The fire broke out in the living area of the accommodation near the town of Apolda early Sunday. At least 11 people were injured and one body was found.



The cause of the fire is assumed to be a technical defect. The police had not found any evidence of a deliberate act or external culpability.











