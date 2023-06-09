UKRAINES OFFENSIVE APPEARS TO BE STARTING: ANALYSTS

Ukraine's army seems to be kicking its long-expected offensive into gear, as Kyiv attempts to break through Moscow's defences and take back its territory.

Kyiv has remained vague about its plans and has said there would be no formal announcement, trying to use the fog of war to its advantage.

Ukraine's social media savvy defence ministry shared a video on June 4 showing soldiers in fatigues putting their fingers to their lips.

"Plans love silence," said the video, widely believed to be about the counteroffensive.

But on Thursday, the Washington-based think tank the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) on Twitter said, "The Ukrainian counteroffensive has begun."

"Ukraine's initial counteroffensive operations may be the most difficult and slowest, as they involve penetrating prepared defensive positions," the ISW said.

"This phase may also see the highest Ukrainian losses," the ISW said.

Military analyst Michael Kofman told the Financial Times on Thursday that "based on the action yesterday, and the Western systems employed, it appears that the Ukrainian offensive is under way."

For weeks, Kyiv has taken action in preparation for the offensive: drones firing on Moscow, attacks on Russian soil, and reconnaissance to test Russian defences.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday Ukraine's counteroffensive had begun but that Kyiv had so far "failed" to reach its goals.

"We can definitely state that this Ukrainian offensive has begun," Putin said in a video interview published on Telegram by a Russian journalist.

"But the Ukrainian troops did not reach their aims in any area of combat," he added.

With new military equipment from the West -- including German tanks -- Kyiv is under pressure to prove it can succeed.

Commenting on Ukraine's preparation for the offensive, a senior French officer told AFP: "The Ukrainians are under a lot of pressure and we may be at a turning point in the war."

HEAVILY FORTIFIED RUSSIAN LINES

Future negotiations with Moscow are foremost in the minds of Ukraine's leaders, the officer said.

Ukrainian success on the battlefield means they would enter future negotiations "from a position of strength."

The geopolitical picture and the calculus of Western leaders may change in two years, with elections in the United States in 2024 and Western weapons stocks depleting.

"The Ukrainians know this all too well," the officer told AFP.

In Zaporizhzhia, where Moscow claims to have repelled an attack, the "front is largely fortified but less densely than in Donetsk," said French military historian Michel Goya to AFP earlier this week.

The prize for Kyiv and Moscow is the southern city of Melitopol, Goya told AFP.

"But if you reach Melitopol, it is strategic: you cut the front in two."

A French military source speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity said the Russian defence has "six defensive lines."

Some Russian bloggers have mockingly called Russia's defence the "Faberge line," referring to the imperial Easter eggs made in the 19th century for the tsars.

"All in all, it is around 30 kilometres (19 miles)," the French officer said.

"The first line allows you to see what is happening, the second line is to stop an attack and is heavily mined.

"Then (the third line) has artillery -- tanks for the counter-attack -- then (the fourth) the reserves, then the (fifth) command posts and logistics."

One source from a Western intelligence service told AFP last week: "I can't imagine either one gaining the upper hand."

One thing is more certain and that is the fact that claims and counter-claims from both sides will attempt to assert victory -- even in case of failure.