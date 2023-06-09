Turkish foreign minister receives congratulatory phone calls from several counterparts

The Turkish foreign minister received congratulatory phone calls from several counterparts around the world, diplomatic sources said on Friday.

Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Zheenbek Kulubaev, Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of Moldova Nicu Popescu, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, and European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi congratulated Hakan Fidan on his appointment as Türkiye's foreign minister, said the sources.

Fidan was appointed as the top diplomat by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday, following the May elections. He previously served as the chief of the National Intelligence Organization from 2010 until his appointment to the Cabinet.

He took charge of the Foreign Ministry from his predecessor Mevlut Cavusoglu on Monday.