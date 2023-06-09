SPAINS LEFT-WING PARTIES FORM ALLIANCE AHEAD OF JULY ELECTIONS

Some 93% of the members of Spain's Podemos (We Can) have approved an alliance with the Sumar (Unite) movement ahead of snap elections next month, as Spain's left scrambles to regain momentum following a recent electoral defeat.



"A decision has been made," Podemos leader Ione Belarra said following the vote on Friday, affirming that despite their differences, the left-wing parties would form a broader alliance for the early parliamentary elections scheduled for July 23.



The United Left (IU) movement also announced on Friday it would join the alliance.



Podemos had formed an electoral bloc, called Unidas Podemos (United We Can, UP), with the IU before the 2019 general elections.



The UP is the coalition partner of the current minority government of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez's Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE). However, there are several, more left-wing parties in Spain that did not support the government on all issues in previous years.



With the declared aim of finally uniting and strengthening the entire left, Labour Minister Yolanda Díaz founded Sumar a year ago. A collaboration with the centre-left PSOE is not being considered.



The PSOE and the left-wing parties suffered an unexpected defeat in the regional and local elections on May 28, which were seen as a litmus test ahead of the general election.



In the nationwide local elections, the conservative People's Party (PP), with 31.5%, clearly relegated the PSOE to second place, which slipped to 28.11%.



The day after the vote, Sánchez called early parliamentary elections that are due to take place just over three weeks after Spain takes over the rotating European Union Council presidency on July 1.

