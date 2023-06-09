 Contact Us
News World Russia to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus in July, Putin says

Russia to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus in July, Putin says

"So everything is according to plan, everything is stable," Putin said, according to a readout from the Kremlin.

Reuters WORLD
Published June 09,2023
Subscribe
RUSSIA TO DEPLOY TACTICAL NUCLEAR WEAPONS IN BELARUS IN JULY, PUTIN SAYS

Russia will start deploying tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus after the facilities are ready on July 7-8, President Vladimir Putin told his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko on Friday in a meeting in Sochi.

"So everything is according to plan, everything is stable," Putin said, according to a readout from the Kremlin.

The two men had previously agreed the plan to deploy Russian land-based short-range nuclear missiles on the territory of Moscow's close ally, where they will remain under Russian command.