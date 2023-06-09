Russia calls on world parliaments to give ‘principled assessment’ of Kakhovka dam blast

Russia's Federation Council urged world parliaments on Thursday to give a "principled assessment" of the Kakhovka dam blast, which has flooded nearby settlements and resulted in the evacuation of local residents.

"The Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation calls on the parliaments of the world's states to give a principled assessment of the next crime of the Kyiv regime and direct efforts to prevent new acts of international terrorism," said a statement adopted by the country's upper house of parliament.

It said that Russia had warned the UN Secretary-General and the UN Security Council in a letter from October 2022 over the threat of "Ukrainian plans" to destroy the Kakhovka dam, further accusing Ukraine of blowing it up.

It said a campaign of disinformation and "spreading lies" began in the media in order to accuse Russia of undermining the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.

"The entire responsibility for the terrorist act at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant lies with the Kyiv regime and the states of the collective West," it said.

Russia and Ukraine blamed each other on Tuesday for blowing up the Kakhovka dam.

Moscow accused Kyiv of attempting to cut Crimea off from the fresh water it receives from the Kakhovka Reservoir, which was formed by the dam, while Kyiv claimed that Russia tried to slow an expected counteroffensive.











