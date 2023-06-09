Palestinian killed by Israeli forces in occupied West Bank

The Palestinian Health Ministry reported that Israeli forces killed a Palestinian man in the occupied West Bank on Friday.



The ministry received information about the incident through the Civil Affairs Authority, which serves as the Palestinian Authority's official liaison office with Israeli authorities.



Witnesses stated that Israeli forces fired at a Palestinian vehicle near the Rantis checkpoint, which connects the West Bank and Israel.



The Israeli army stated that a suspect with an apparent "stolen car" arrived at the checkpoint. According to their statement, while soldiers were inspecting the vehicle, the suspect attacked one of them and attempted to steal their weapon.



Another soldier responded by opening fire on the suspect and "neutralizing" him. The army mentioned that they are investigating whether the incident is related to criminal activity, considering the claim about a stolen car.



Tensions have been escalating in the occupied West Bank in recent months, with frequent Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.



Palestinian sources report that since the beginning of the year, over 155 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces, while at least 21 Israelis have lost their lives in separate attacks during the same period.





