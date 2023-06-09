NATO condemns Russia’s withdrawal from conventional arms treaty

NATO on Friday deplored Russia's withdrawal from the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE), and urged Moscow to reconsider its decision.

"NATO Allies condemn Russia's decision to withdraw from the landmark" CFE treaty, the military alliance announced in a statement.

Calling the CFE "a cornerstone of Europe's security," the statement pointed out that Russia's latest decision subscribes to a "series of actions that systematically undermines Euro-Atlantic security."

The withdrawal "further demonstrates Moscow's continued disregard for arms control," NATO asserted.

The alliance also called on Russia to "reconsider its decision" before the notice period for the withdrawal ends, and to "implement its commitments and obligations."

NATO reaffirmed its commitment to "effective conventional arms control as a key element of Euro-Atlantic security."

Russia's final withdrawal from the CFE treaty will take place on Nov. 7, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced earlier on Friday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the withdrawal in May but the country had already decided to suspend its implementation in 2007.

After having notified every party to the treaty, Russia must observe 150 days of notice before it officially quits the convention.

Signed in 1990 as an important act to end the Cold War, representatives of the two blocs, NATO and the Warsaw Pact, committed to reducing military equipment.

In February, Moscow announced to suspend its participation from another important arms-control agreement, the New START nuclear treaty.