Kremlin accuses Ukraine of killing dam flood victims in shelling attacks

The Kremlin on Friday accused Ukrainian forces of killing civilian victims of flooding caused by the collapse of the Nova Kakhovka Dam in southern Ukraine in repeated shelling attacks, including one pregnant woman.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the purported attacks "barbaric."

Reuters could not independently verify Peskov's assertions and there was no immediate comment from Ukraine, which has accused Russian forces of shelling civilians located on flooded territory which it controls.

Peskov said Russian rescue workers were doing their best to help people in flooded areas on the left (east) bank of the River Dnipro which is under Russian control, but were being constantly shelled by Ukrainian forces.

"All the work is taking place under the shelling of the Ukrainian armed forces. This shelling does not stop. This is more than barbaric shelling," Peskov told reporters.

"As a result of this shelling there are dead among the flood victims, there was even a pregnant woman."

Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of blowing up the dam.









