Japanese prime minister meets UAE top diplomat in Tokyo

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday met the visiting United Arab Emirates top diplomat Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Tokyo.

According to a Foreign Ministry statement, Kishida welcomed Sheikh Abdullah and said Japan would further strengthen cooperation with the UAE in various fields under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Initiative.

Prime Minister Kishida said leaders of the G-7 and Ukraine shared a basic understanding of the rule of law and the non-permissibility of unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force at the forum's Hiroshima Summit, and that he looks forward to working closely with the UAE, the statement said.

In response, the UAE foreign minister expressed his renewed hopes for strengthening the bilateral relationship with Japan.

He added that his country attaches importance to the rule of law and would like to work together with Japan, including cooperation in the UN Security Council.