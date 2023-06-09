Iceland to suspend embassy operations in Moscow

Iceland's Foreign Minister Þórdís Kolbrún R Gylfadóttir has decided to cease the operation of the Icelandic embassy in Moscow as of August 1, the Froeign Ministry announced on Friday.



Relations with Russia are at an all-time low, and the embassy can no longer be justified. Gylfadóttir also called on Russia to restrict its embassy operations in the Icelandic capital Reykjavik.



On Twitter the foreign minister wrote that it was not an easy decision but the right one.



It makes no sense to operate an Icelandic embassy in Russia under the current circumstances, she said. Her ministry stressed that the move does not represent a break in diplomatic relations.



As soon as conditions allow, Iceland will prioritize the resumption of embassy operations in Moscow, but this would depend on the decisions by Russia, the ministry said.



Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba welcomed the Icelandic decision. Russia must see that barbarism leads to complete isolation, he wrote on Twitter, encouraging other countries to follow Iceland's example.



