GERMANYS SCHOLZ DEMANDS RAPID REFORMS BY GEORGIA TO JOIN THE EU

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has assured Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili of further support on his country's path to the European Union during talks in Berlin.



However he called on the Georgian government to undertake needed reforms, government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said after their meeting on Friday.



Scholz called for efforts to be made "promptly and with the greatest determination" to fulfil the recommendations of the EU Commission.



The European Union made Ukraine and the small neighbouring country Moldova accession candidates in June 2022, but only held out the prospect of this status to Georgia if certain reforms are fulfilled.



This includes fighting political polarisation, a judicial reform, the establishment of an independent anti-corruption authority and a free press and media. The EU also demanded that Georgia "deoligarchize," or curb the influence of so-called oligarchs who still have significant economic and political weight in public life.



In October, the European Commission plans to present a report that will serve as the foundation for further decisions on a closer rapprochement with the European Union.



