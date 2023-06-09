Accusations of espionage: Russia claims former defence industry worker spied for Germany

Moscow's FSB security service said on Friday that a former defense industry worker has been detained in Russia on suspicion of spying for Germany. The individual has been charged with high treason.



According to the FSB, the suspect was employed by a military contractor in Omsk, Siberia, and allegedly offered to provide information in exchange for German citizenship.



The FSB stated that the suspect had initiated contact with a German official and had gathered information regarding "important military facilities," without providing further specifics.



The FSB released a video to Russian news agencies, which depicted a person dressed in camouflage jumping out of a vehicle and apprehending a man on the ground, presumed to be the detained individual.



Additionally, the FSB announced earlier in the week that they had arrested another person from the Primorsky Krai region in the far east of Russia on suspicion of spying for Ukraine.









