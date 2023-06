A view shows a flooded residential area, that submerged in water following the collapse of the Nova Kakhovka dam, in the settlement of Korsunka in the Kherson region, Russian-controlled Ukraine, June 7, 2023. (REUTERS)

Around 14,000 houses have been flooded after Ukraine's Kakhovka dam burst, with around 4,300 people evacuated, Russian state-owned news agency TASS cited the country's security services as saying on Thursday.

The Kakhovka dam, which sits on the Dnipro river on the frontline between Ukrainian and Russian-controlled territory, burst on Tuesday.