Top Kremlin official visits occupied Ukrainian flood zone

Sergey Kiriyenko, deputy head of the Kremlin administration, has travelled to the occupied southern Ukrainian region of Kherson to get a picture of the massive flooding sparked by the destruction of the Kakhovka dam.



"In order to objectively assess the situation, together (with Kiriyenko) we drove around the flooded territories of Hola Prystan and Oleshky - this is where the situation is most tense," the Moscow-appointed governor of Kherson, Andrey Alexeyenko, said on his Telegram channel.



In the attached videos, Kiriyenko can be seen inspecting the flooded area and talking to a person affected. After the destruction of the dam early on Tuesday, large areas of southern Ukraine are under water.



Kiriyenko, who was briefly head of government in Moscow in 1998 at the height of Russia's financial crisis, is considered responsible for domestic policy in the presidential administration.



Ukraine and the West accuse Russia of destroying the Kakhovka dam. Moscow denies this and blames Kiev. The environmental disaster affects both the Russian-occupied bank of the Dnipro River and localities on the other side still under Kiev's control.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also travelled to the flood-hit city of Kherson on Thursday, but the Kremlin announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin was not planning a visit.



