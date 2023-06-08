Russia warns that supplying nuclear weapons to Ukraine would lead to 'global, irrevocable collapse'

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday that if the West supplies Ukraine with nuclear weapons, it would lead to the end of humankind's existence on the planet.

Asked at a news conference in Moscow if Russia sees as possible nuclear weapons deliveries to Ukraine, Zakharova said: "Why should we comment on their possible insanity or possible control of insanity? This is not our topic."

She pointed out that in recent months, the Ukrainian authorities took steps that harm the interests of their own country and its population.

"If they want a global, irrevocable collapse, then they will do it (deliver nuclear weapons to Ukraine). You can see what's going on. The Kyiv regime is ready to destroy its own land...They are ready to infect it with depleted uranium, flood it with water, poison it with ammonia," she said.

Zakharova said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his team are turning into "an international terrorist organization."

"This is a real terrorist cell, and an international one, because there are foreign instructors, foreign mercenaries, they are associated with the black market of weapons, illegal trafficking of money, people, illegal sales of body parts -- the whole set that characterizes international terrorism," she said.

For months, Moscow has been expressing concern over the change in the types of weapons supplied to Ukraine, which started with small arms and now involves deliveries of fighter jets.

Russian authorities also argue that the weapons supplied for the protection of Ukraine's territory are used for raids into Russian territory.

"If someone in the West wants to turn off everything on this planet -- both light and, in principle, existence -- then they will probably start supplying nuclear weapons to the Kyiv regime. But that's the end of it then. Of everything. It just needs to be recognized right away," she stressed.

Turning to criticism about the resumption of direct flights between Russia and Georgia, Zakharova said the decision was made "to ensure contacts between the Georgian and Russian peoples," which "objectively meets the interests of ordinary people."

"Flights between Russia and Georgia do not violate any sanctions regimes, despite their (sanctions) illegality. This confuses the representatives of the US and the EU, who do not stop in their attempts to dictate their will, impose double standards on states and undermine the situation in the region," she said.

Asked about the Karabakh settlement, she said Russia sees as a priority "the convergence of approaches of Azerbaijan and Armenia (and the) development of sustainable, balanced solutions."

"As for the actions of the US and the EU, the question arises what caused their sudden increased activity in the field of Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization. Previously, no one paid much attention to the Transcaucasian problem," she noted.

Commenting on the possibility of a visit by new Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to Russia, Zakharova said: "We follow the statements of the Turkish side."

She also said that in building its relations with Ankara, Moscow proceeds from the statements made by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan about intentions to develop multifaceted relations with Russia, which meets the interests of the two nations.

"Of course, we welcome such a constructive attitude and will, for our part, contribute to the implementation of such a bilateral course and monitor the results that will have to appear," she noted.