New Turkish foreign minister, Ukrainian counterpart discuss developments in war-torn country

Türkiye's new foreign minister on Thursday spoke over phone with his Ukrainian counterpart to address the ongoing developments in Ukraine war, according to diplomatic sources.

Dmytro Kuleba also extended congratulations to Hakan Fidan on taking office, and invited him to visit Ukraine.

Fidan took charge from his predecessor, Mevlt Çavuşoğlu, on Monday. He was the chief of Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) for 13 years.

"In our call, I congratulated my Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan with his appointment and updated him on the dire humanitarian and environmental consequences of the Kakhovka disaster. He affirmed that Türkiye is working on providing humanitarian assistance to alleviate the crisis," Kuleba said on Twitter.

The Kakhovka dam along the Dnieper river in southern Ukraine was breached on Tuesday, flooding swathes of territory. Russia and Ukraine accused each other for the damage, which has affected nearby settlements.