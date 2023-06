Local residents travel on a boat through floodwaters in Kherson on June 8, 2023, as water levels rose in the city following damage sustained at Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam. (AFP Photo)

The Kremlin said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin was monitoring the situation in Kherson region, after the breach of the Kakhovka dam on Tuesday led to major flooding in the Ukrainian region, part of which is controlled by Russia.