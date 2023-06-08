KIEVS FORCES ATTACK NEAR BAKHMUT, AS RESCUE EFFORTS FOLLOW DAM BLAST

The Ukrainian military launched further counterattacks near the town of Bakhmut, recently captured by Russia, Kiev said on Wednesday, as the authorities rushed to respond to disastrous flooding unleashed by the destruction of a major dam further south.



"Our troops have switched from defence to the offensive in the direction of Bakhmut," Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said on Telegram.



Ukraine's troops have advanced between 200 and 1,100 metres at different points in areas in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk since Tuesday, she said.



The Russian Defence Ministry confirmed eight Ukrainian attempts to attack near Bakhmut, but said all had been repelled.



The statements could not be independently verified.



However, the head of the Russian mercenary group Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, whose men fought for Bakhmut for months, slammed the regular Russian army for failing to respond decisively enough to Ukraine's offensives.



The latest fighting comes as the Ukrainian authorities coordinate aid efforts after a blast destroyed the Khakovka dam, further south in Kherson. Tens of thousands of people are struggling with disastrous flooding in the Russian-occupied region.



People have been killed in the floods caused by the dam's destruction, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said, adding that those trying to rescue others were being shot at by Moscow's forces.



"People, animals have died. From the roofs of flooded houses, people see drowned people floating by," he said in an interview with several media outlets.



Zelensky slammed the Russian troops on the southern bank of the Dnipro, saying the occupying forces were shooting at Ukrainians who were trying to rescue people.



The dam by the town of Nova Kakhovka was destroyed in the early hours of Tuesday.



Ukrainian and Russian media showed flooded houses and villages. People were wading in the water to safety. Rescue workers carried elderly people who could not walk to dry land. Thousands lost their belongings in the war-torn region.



As tens of thousands of people are being evacuated and rescued, officials predict water levels in the Kherson region will continue to rise by another metre by Thursday.



Ukraine and many Western observers say the Russian occupiers blew up the dam themselves, possibly in order to hinder the planned Ukrainian counteroffensive. However, the Kremlin blames Kiev.



Zelensky said after Ukraine has recaptured the area from the Russians, Kiev will call on specialists in an international investigation into the incident.



French President Emmanuel Macron slammed the dam's destruction and promised rapid aid.



"We will send aid in the very next hours to meet immediate needs," Macron said after a call with Zelensky.



The German Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW) sent eight trucks with relief supplies to Ukraine that should arrive by Friday or Saturday, THW head Gerd Friedsam told broadcaster ARD.



Drinking water filters and power generators would be delivered first, followed by accommodation material, such as tents, blankets, camp beds," Friedsam said.



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has proposed a commission of inquiry to look into the dam's destruction.



Erdoğan raised the issue in separate telephone conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelensky on Wednesday, the presidential office in Ankara said.



Meanwhile authorities around the world warned of the impact on global hunger and the environment.



The spread of diseases as well as mass fish die-offs that could produce botulism is worrying the Ukrainian Health Ministry.



Chemicals and pathogens could enter wells and bodies of water in the affected regions as a result of flooding, the ministry said.



The UN World Food Programme (WFP) warned the destruction could lead to greater hunger worldwide.



"The massive flooding is destroying newly planted grain and with it hope for 345 million hungry people around the world for whom grain from Ukraine is a lifesaver," the head of the WFP's Berlin office, Martin Frick, told dpa.



Following the dam's destruction on Tuesday, Ukraine's Agriculture Ministry expects some 10,000 hectares of agricultural land on the northern bank of the Dnipro in the Kherson region to be flooded, according to initial estimates.



On the southern bank, in the Russian-occupied region, many times this area will be flooded, the ministry said on its website on Tuesday evening.



The environmental organization Greenpeace also warned of enormous environmental damage and a threat to nuclear safety.



"Due to the scale of the disaster [...] there will be inevitable impacts on the water supply for millions of people and agriculture during the coming summer months and beyond," Greenpeace said.



Greenpeace nuclear expert Shaun Burnie also expressed alarm over possible consequences for the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant (ZNPP) occupied by Russian troops.



If the water level of the reservoir sinks too much, the nuclear power plant's own cooling pool can no longer be refilled directly, but only with pumps from other sources, he said.



The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, on Wednesday said that work was ongoing to ensure the plant had maximum amounts of cooling water in reserve in case it can no longer access Kakhovka reservoir.



"It is essential that the integrity of both the ZNPP cooling pond and of the ZTPP discharge channel is maintained. This is critical so the plant has sufficient water to provide essential cooling to the site for the months ahead," said Grossi, who is set to travel to the plant next week to assess the situation.



