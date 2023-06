The foreign ministers of Armenia, Brazil and Oman congratulated Türkiye's newly appointed Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday, according to authorities.

Armenia's Ararat Mirzoyan, Brazil's Mauro Vieira and Oman's Sayyid Badr Albusaidi congratulated Fidan in a phone call.

Appointed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Fidan formerly served as chief of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) since 2010.

Fidan took charge of the ministry from his predecessor, Mevlut Cavusoglu, on Monday.