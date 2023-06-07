RUSSIAN FORCES SHELL UKRAINES KHERSON REGION, ONE PERSON DEAD - GOVERNOR SAYS

Russian forces shelled the Ukrainian region of Kherson multiple times over the past day, the region's governor said, with one person dying and one injured as a result of the attacks.

The shelling included the city of Kherson, the Ukrainian governor of the region, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters could not independently verify the report. There was no further detail from Prokudin.

On Tuesday, the critical Nova Kakhovka dam in the Russian-controlled part of Kherson was destroyed, flooding large swaths of Kherson and forcing the evacuation of thousands.