Putin ally says NATO must 'bear responsibility' for dam blast - TASS

Russian Security Council secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Wednesday that the United States, Britain and its NATO allies must "bear responsibility" for the destruction of the Kakhovka dam, the TASS news agency reported.

He said that the countries were "coordinating Ukraine's activities" and therefore "gave consent to the bombing".

The dam burst early on Tuesday, sending torrents of water over large swathes of Ukraine's southern Kherson region. Both Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of destroying it.