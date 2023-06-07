NATO needs to discuss security assurances for Kyiv - Stoltenberg

NATO must discuss options for giving Ukraine security assurances for the time after its war with Russia, the alliance's chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

When the war ends, NATO will need arrangements in place to ensure that Russia does not simply relocates its forces for another attack, he told reporters at an event in Brussels.

At the same time, Stoltenberg made it clear that NATO - under Article 5 of the Washington Treaty - will provide full-fledged security guarantees to full members only.









