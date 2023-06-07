Italy investigating more than 20 police officers on allegations of multiple misdemeanors

Italy has initiated an investigation against 22 police officers on allegations of multiple misdemeanors, including torture, mistreatment and embezzlement, media reports said Wednesday.

The public prosecutor in the northern city of Verona, Livia Magri, who is overseeing the case related to the officers, said the investigation is underway and what kind of actions would be taken against the officers will be later determined, according to state-run ANSA news agency.

The agency noted that 23 other officers in the city's police department are under investigation on similar accusations.