German minister demands Poland end salt discharge in border river

German Environment Minister Steffi Lemke said on Wednesday she remains adamant in her demand for an end to salt discharges into the Oder river along the border between the two countries but she continues to rely on dialogue with the Polish side.



This is the only "fine-tuning mechanism" against another environmental disaster in the river, Lemke said on Wednesday after a meeting with her counterpart Anna Moskwa in the Polish border town of Słubice.



"If we want to prevent the catastrophe from happening again, then it is necessary that at least now in summer when temperatures are high and water levels are low, discharges are reduced or stopped," she said, addressing the Polish side. Other means would then have to be found for mining during this phase, she added.



In August last year, there was a major fish kill in the Oder. Experts assume that high salinity, low water levels, high temperatures and poison from an algae species called Prymnesium parvum were major causes of the fish kill.



Even after that, excessive salt loads were measured in the water again and again. Concerns are growing about another fish kill this summer.



Moskwa stressed that illegal discharges into the Oder, known in Polish as the Odra, had been identified and stopped. She was evasive when asked about discharges from Polish mines.



In Europe, the Oder is probably the best studied river at the moment. There is constant observation from many monitoring points, the Polish minister said.



Both Polish and German data indicate that fish stocks in the Oder are recovering, Moskwa said. Everything had been done and would be done to prevent a repeat of last year's fish kill, she added.



